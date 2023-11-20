Sentiment Improving as Riskier Corners of the Market Rallying

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

| the market mechanism at work: "Civilization advances by extending the number of important operations which we can perform without thinking about them." -Alfred North Whitehead, An Introduction to Mathematics

| Chart of the Week:

* source: Oppenheimer Asset Management, John Stoltzfus

|#UncertainTimes | "Last week was quite a week for equities. Investors pushed the most positively economic sensitive stocks higher on the back of the mitigation in Fed risk which spurred renewed optimism." -Piper Sandler

| "While the strength in markets was broad based, there were strong undertones of risk reversal. Many of the worst-performing factors YTD outperformed by a wide margin last week. For this risk reversal to be sustained, it would likely require not just the removal of a current market overhang (i.e. the Fed), but instead a broad based recovery." -Piper Sandler

* source: Piper Sandler

| less pressure on bond yields over the last month+

| #UncertainTimes = Roller coaster Oil | "Concerns about global economic growth and apparent adequate supplies have offset geopolitical concerns and OPEC+ production cuts" -Oppenheimer Asset Management, John Stoltzfus

* source: Oppenheimer Asset Management, John Stoltzfus

| All sectors + major indexes finished higher last week...

* source: Factset, produced by Gavin Zaentz

| Still work left to bring CPI to Fed's 2% target...

* source: Oppenheimer Asset Management, John Stoltzfus

* source: Oxford Economics

| Consumers have pulled back...will this be a trend?

* source: Oxford Economics

| layoffs are rising ...

* source: Oxford Economics

* source: Oxford Economics

| central banks yet have to trim their balance sheets...what impact will that have?

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + TYields + Oil HIGHER | Dollar LOWER

Themes: holiday shortened trading week | Earnings winding down | Nvidia reporting earnings this week = big expectations | Will the seasonal market rally last? | Continued geopolitical risks

-By Shon Wilk

DJ +0.0% S&P500 +0.1% Nasdaq +0.1% R2K +0.2% Cdn TSX +0.0%

Stoxx Europe 600 +0.0% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 4.461%

Dollar LOWER, Gold $1,966, WTI +2%, $78; Brent +2%, $82, Bitcoin $36,977

2) Markets have travelled far but have not really gone anywhere over the last 2 years...

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

3) based on historical precedent, we should be entering a recessionary patch very soon: 1) yield curve is now steepening; 2) its been 15 months since yield curve inverted; 3) real Fed funds moving towards the 200bps threshold

4) THIS WEEK:

Global flash PMIs for November

"Other signals of whether economies are softening will include durable goods orders in the US, inflation in Japan, and sentiment gauges in Europe.

From central banks, the FOMC minutes will be high on investors' agenda, as will the ECB's account of their October meeting. In corporate earnings, the spotlight will be on Nvidia on Tuesday." -Deutsche Bank

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

Western lithium, graphite miners boost prices for ESG-friendly supply - RTRS

-Western lithium and graphite miners have started charging the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain higher prices for their material, meeting demand for environmentally friendly and consistent supply that is not linked to China.

A $1.5 Trillion Loan Market Feels the Fallout of Anti-ESG Forces - BNN

-The $1.5 trillion market for sustainability-linked loans has seen an overall slowdown in volumes this year as both interest rates and greenwashing fears rise. In the US, the number of new sustainability-linked loans is down 80% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Yemen’s Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea and take 25 crew members hostage-AP 2) China resumed storing crude oil in October as refineries use slips-RTRS 3) Israeli vessel’s capture reignites fears over mideast shipping-BBG 4) Japan oil industry group expects OPEC+ to extend supply curbs-RTRS 5) US confident Arab states will not weaponise oil, says Biden adviser-FT