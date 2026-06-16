Markets

Sentia Unit HENT Secures NOK 320 Mln Contract For OSL1 Phase 2 Data Centre

June 16, 2026 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sentia ASA (SNTIA.OL), a Nordic construction group, on Tuesday announced that its subsidiary HENT AS has been awarded a design-and-build contract by Skygard AS for Phase 2 of the OSL1 data centre at Økern in Oslo.

The contract is valued at approximately NOK 320 million, excluding VAT.

The construction will begin immediately, with completion planned during 2027.

The project covers structural and civil works, including essential building services installations, for an area of about 12,000 square meters. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing installations related to data centre operations are excluded from the contract.

HENT delivered Phase 1 of the OSL1 data centre in April 2026. Phase 2 represents the remaining development of the facility.

Chief Executive Jan Jahren said that the company is pleased to continue its partnership with Skygard on the OSL1 project.

Sentia ASA is currently trading 1.82% higher at NOK 78.40 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.