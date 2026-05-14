Senti Reports Q1 Loss Of $4 Mln; Advances SENTI-202 In Phase 1 Trial In Leukemia

(RTTNews) - Senti Biosciences Holdings Inc. (SNTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Thursday announced its first quarter financial results, and highlighted various business developments.

The company is developing SENTI-202 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Q1 2026:

Net losses amounted to $4.22 million, or $0.14 per share, while in the same period in the prior year, the net loss was $14.11 million, or $1.41 per share.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $5.3 million, relatively higher than the $3.9 million reported in the previous year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on March 31, 2026, amounted to $8.93 million.

Senti entered a security purchase agreement with an affiliate of Celadon Partners SPV 24, which may result in gross proceeds of $40 million aggregate in senior secured convertible notes. The company is also eligible to receive up to $60 million in milestone payments during the development of SENTI-202.

Business Updates:

The company is developing SENTI-202, a CAR-NK cell therapy targeting hematological malignancies. The drug previously received an orphan drug and regenerative medicine advancement therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Following a Type B Initial Comprehensive Multidisciplinary RMAT meeting, the company stated that it had completed the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) requirements to advance the pivotal Phase 1 single-arm, multi-center trial in refractory or relapsed (R/R) AML with SENTI-202 administered after LD chemotherapy.

Enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 1 trial.

SNTI is currently trading at $1.04, up 8%.

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