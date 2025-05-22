Senti Biosciences Receives Additional $1 Million from CIRM to Support Clinical Development of SENTI-202 Cell Therapy

Senti Biosciences secured $1 million from CIRM for clinical trial milestones of its innovative CAR-NK therapy, SENTI-202.

Senti Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on innovative cell and gene therapies, announced it has received an additional $1 million from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) after achieving clinical enrollment milestones for its trial of SENTI-202, a potential first-in-class chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cell therapy aimed at treating relapsed hematologic malignancies like acute myeloid leukemia. This funding is part of an $8 million grant awarded by CIRM, of which Senti Bio has now received $7.4 million. Preliminary results from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial show that SENTI-202 is well-tolerated and has demonstrated promising efficacy, leading to significant treatment responses in some patients. The company emphasized its commitment to advancing this pivotal program, reinforced by encouraging data presented at a recent cancer research conference.

Senti Biosciences has received an additional $1.0 million in funding from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) for meeting clinical study enrollment milestones, indicating strong progress in their clinical trials.

The company has now secured a total of $7.4 million of an $8 million grant from CIRM, demonstrating significant financial backing for the development of their investigational therapy, SENTI-202.

Positive preliminary results from the Phase 1 clinical trial of SENTI-202 indicate the therapy is well-tolerated, with no dose limiting toxicities reported, highlighting its potential safety profile.

Notable efficacy outcomes were reported, including two of three patients achieving composite Complete Remission (cCR), which may enhance investor and stakeholder confidence in SENTI-202 as a viable treatment for hematologic malignancies.

The press release highlights that the company is still in the early stages of a Phase 1 clinical trial, indicating that SENTI-202 is far from being commercialized, which may raise concerns about future revenue generation.

Despite receiving a total of $7.4 million from the CIRM grant, the remaining amount of $0.6 million has not yet been secured, which could create uncertainty in funding for continued development.

The extensive list of forward-looking statements and associated risks suggests a volatile and unpredictable future for the company's pipeline, which may deter potential investors.

What recent funding did Senti Biosciences receive?

Senti Biosciences received an additional $1.0 million from CIRM, totaling $7.4 million of an $8 million grant.

What is SENTI-202?

SENTI-202 is a novel off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy aimed at treating relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies like AML.

What are the preliminary results of SENTI-202?

Preliminary results showed SENTI-202 was well-tolerated, with two out of three patients achieving complete remission.

Where can I find more information about Senti Biosciences?

For more information, visit Senti Biosciences' website at www.sentibio.com or follow them on social media.

What is Senti Biosciences' approach to cancer treatment?

Senti Biosciences develops cell and gene therapies using Gene Circuit technology to precisely target and kill cancer cells.

$SNTI Insider Trading Activity

$SNTI insiders have traded $SNTI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY K LU (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,467 shares for an estimated $18,338 .

. KANYA RAJANGAM (Pres. & Chief Med. & Dev. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,479 shares for an estimated $6,074.

$SNTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SNTI stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTEL CORP removed 48,048 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,648

8VC GP I, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today reported the receipt of an additional $1.0 million from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) upon the achievement of clinical study enrollment milestones. As previously announced, the CIRM awarded an $8 million grant to Senti Bio to support the ongoing clinical development of SENTI-202, a potential first-in-class Logic Gated off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) investigational cell therapy, for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia (AML). To date, the Company has received a total of $7.4 million of the $8.0 million available under the grant.





“We are grateful for the continued support of the CIRM as we continue to rapidly enroll into our SENTI-202 clinical trial. We are committed to advancing this important program forward and based on the recently presented positive preliminary results, we are becoming more confident in its potential to provide a much-needed treatment option for patients,” commented Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Senti Biosciences.





SENTI-202 is the Company’s first-in-class off-the-shelf Logic Gated CD33 OR FLT3 NOT EMCN CAR NK cell therapy product candidate designed to selectively target and eliminate CD33 and/or FLT3-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as AML and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), while sparing healthy bone marrow cells. SENTI-202 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial (



NCT06325748



).





Positive preliminary results from the ongoing Phase 1 trial as well as correlative data from patients and preclinical data supporting Logic Gate mechanism of action were recently presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025. The data showed that SENTI-202 was well-tolerated in the patients whose data was presented with no dose limiting toxicities and a maximum tolerated dose was not reached. The preliminary recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) was identified based on the totality of clinical data, including efficacy, as 1.5 x 10



9



CAR NK cells administered on Days 0,7,14 in 28-day Cycles following lymphodepleting chemotherapy. Two of three patients in the preliminary RP2D cohort achieved a composite Complete Remission (cCR); 5 of the 7 best overall response evaluable patients across all dose levels achieved an ORR (cCR + morphologic leukemia-free state) outcome and 4 of the 7 achieved cCR (3 CR with full hematologic recovery, and 1 CRh (CR with partial hematologic recovery)). Four of four cCR patients were MRD- (Measurable Residual Disease Negative) as assessed by local standard of care, with longest cCR duration of 8+ months ongoing.







About Senti Bio











Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline is comprised of cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and document contain certain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “forecast,” “seek,” “target” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations of Senti Bio’s management and assumptions, whether or not identified in this document, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding Senti Bio’s progress future results from its clinical trials for SENTI-202; and the ability of any product candidate to perform in humans in a manner consistent with nonclinical, preclinical or previous clinical study data. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Senti Bio. Many factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, (ii) changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Senti Bio operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Senti Bio’s business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, (iv) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in Senti Bio’s highly competitive industry, (v) risks relating to the uncertainty of any projected financial information with respect to Senti Bio, (vi) risks related to uncertainty in the timing or results of Senti Bio’s clinical trial start up, clinical studies, patient enrollment, and GMP manufacturing startup activities, (vii) Senti Bio’s dependence on third parties in connection with clinical trial startup, clinical studies, and GMP manufacturing activities, (viii) risks related to delays and other impacts from macroeconomic and geopolitical events, increasing rates of inflation and rising interest rates on business operations, (ix) risks related to the timing and utilization of the grant from CIRM, and (x) the success of any future research and development efforts by Senti Bio. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Senti Bio’s most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and other documents filed by Senti Bio from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. There may be additional risks that Senti Bio does not presently know, or that Senti Bio currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Senti Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Senti Bio’s assessments to change. Except as required by law, Senti Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.











Availability of Other Information About Senti Biosciences, Inc.











For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at



www.sentibio.com



or follow Senti Bio on



X



(@SentiBio) and



LinkedIn



(Senti Biosciences). Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website (



www.sentibio.com



), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on



X



and



LinkedIn



. The information that we post on our website or on



X



or



LinkedIn



could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







Investor Contact:







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





(908) 824-0775







SNTI@jtcir.com





