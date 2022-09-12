Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) investors are sitting on a loss of 79% if they invested a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 79% in just one year. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Senti Biosciences hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Senti Biosciences made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Senti Biosciences increased its revenue by 191%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So the hefty 79% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGM:SNTI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 12th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Senti Biosciences shareholders are happy with the loss of 79% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 14%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 21%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Senti Biosciences better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Senti Biosciences is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

