Senti Biosciences, Inc. to Present at 2025 SEED Conference on Tumor-Specific Therapies

Senti Biosciences will present its innovative tumor-specific therapy at the 2025 SEED Conference in Houston, Texas.

Senti Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative cell and gene therapies, announced its participation in the 2025 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution, & Design (SEED) Conference, taking place from June 23-26 in Houston, TX. CEO Timothy Lu will present on June 24, discussing the development of tumor-specific therapies utilizing the company's unique Gene Circuit platform. The SEED Conference is a leading event for synthetic biologists, providing a vital venue for networking, research sharing, and collaboration within the field. Senti Bio's Gene Circuits aim to precisely target cancer cells while minimizing impact on healthy tissues, and the company is exploring their potential across various therapeutic areas. For more information about Senti Biosciences and their advancements, visit their website or follow them on social media.

Potential Positives

Senti Biosciences is presenting at the prestigious 2025 SEED Conference, which is recognized as a premier event for synthetic biologists, enhancing the company’s visibility and credibility in the biotech field.

The presentation is led by Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, the Co-Founder and CEO, showcasing strong leadership and scientific expertise, which can help instill confidence in investors and stakeholders.

Participation in a prominent conference allows Senti Bio to network and collaborate with leaders and emerging innovators in synthetic biology, potentially leading to new partnerships and advancements in their research.

The announcement highlights the innovative potential of Senti’s Gene Circuit platform, positioning the company at the forefront of developing next-generation therapies for challenging diseases like cancer.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide specific updates on the status of ongoing clinical trials or any new data related to the company's pipeline, which may leave investors and stakeholders without important performance metrics or insights.



There is no mention of any recent financial performance or current funding status, which could raise concerns about the company’s financial health and ability to sustain operations or fund future developments.



The announcement solely emphasizes participation in a conference without outlining any immediate impact or strategic significance of the presentation, potentially leading to questions about the company's relevance in the competitive biotech landscape.

FAQ

What is Senti Biosciences, Inc. known for?

Senti Biosciences, Inc. specializes in developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform.

When is Senti Bio presenting at the SEED Conference?

Senti Bio will present on June 24, 2025, at 1:20 PM CT during the SEED Conference.

Who is the presenter for Senti Bio at the SEED Conference?

Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Senti Bio, will be the presenter.

What is the focus of Senti Bio's research?

Senti Bio focuses on engineered Gene Circuits to create therapies that target cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.

How can I find more information about Senti Bio?

For more information, visit Senti Bio's website at www.sentibio.com or follow them on social media platforms.

$SNTI Insider Trading Activity

$SNTI insiders have traded $SNTI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY K LU (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,467 shares for an estimated $18,338 .

. KANYA RAJANGAM (Pres. & Chief Med. & Dev. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,479 shares for an estimated $6,074.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SNTI stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTEL CORP removed 48,048 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,648

8VC GP I, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SNTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNTI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Laidlaw issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SNTI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNTI forecast page.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that it will present at the



2025 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution, & Design (SEED) Conference



being held June 23-26, 2025 in Houston, TX.





Details of the presentation are as follows:







Session:



Building with Biology







Title:





Solving the Grand Challenge of Tumor-Specific Therapies with Logic-Gated Cells









Presenter:





Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO



of Senti Biosciences







Date and Time:



Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 1:20 PM CT





The SEED Conference series, established in 2014, has secured its position as the premier technical event for synthetic biologists to present their work, network, and build meaningful relationships. Since its inception, SEED has drawn leaders and rising stars in the field, fostering collaboration and innovation. Each year, it provides an essential platform for sharing the latest research, discussing groundbreaking advances, and exploring the future applications of synthetic biology. With over 5,000 synthetic biologists and associated professionals attending since its launch, SEED has become a crucial gathering for those in the fields of bioengineering, biotechnology, and bioprocessing.





For more information about the 2025 SEED Conference, please visit



synbioconference.org/2025



.







About Senti Bio











Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline is comprised of cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.











Availability of Other Information About Senti Biosciences, Inc.











For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at



www.sentibio.com



or follow Senti Bio on



X



(@SentiBio) and



LinkedIn



(Senti Biosciences). Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website (



www.sentibio.com



), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on



X



and



LinkedIn



. The information that we post on our website or on



X



or



LinkedIn



could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.