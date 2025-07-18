Senti Biosciences, Inc. Appoints Bryan Baum to Board of Directors

Senti Biosciences appoints Bryan Baum to its Board of Directors, enhancing its expertise in biotechnology and investment.

Quiver AI Summary

Senti Biosciences, Inc. announced the appointment of Bryan Baum to its Board of Directors. Baum, a serial entrepreneur and investor, is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of K5 Global, with an impressive track record of investing in notable companies like SpaceX and OpenAI. Senti Bio's CEO, Timothy Lu, expressed excitement over Baum's expertise, which is expected to enhance the company's efforts in developing its Gene Circuit technology for advanced cell and gene therapies targeting cancer. Baum highlighted the potential of Senti's innovations to revolutionize cancer treatment and is eager to contribute to the company’s development strategy. Senti Bio focuses on creating precise, controllable therapies designed to improve patient outcomes in challenging disease areas, using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Bryan Baum to the Board of Directors brings expertise from a successful entrepreneur and investor with a strong track record in scaling companies.

Bryan Baum’s previous involvement with high-profile companies like SpaceX, OpenAI, and Canva may open new strategic opportunities and enhance Senti Bio's market position.

Baum's excitement about Senti's Gene Circuit technology underscores potential innovation in cancer treatment, indicating confidence in the company’s future developments.

The expansion of the Board of Directors with an industry stalwart demonstrates Senti Bio's commitment to strengthening leadership and driving growth in the biotechnology sector.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of Bryan Baum to the Board of Directors may raise concerns about potential conflicts of interest given his extensive involvement with multiple companies in various industries.

The press release includes a lengthy section of forward-looking statements, which could indicate uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and highlight inherent risks in its operations.

The content suggests the company is still in early stages of development for its Gene Circuit therapies, which may leave investors concerned about the timeline to profitability and market entry.

FAQ

What is Senti Biosciences, Inc. known for?

Senti Biosciences, Inc. develops next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform to treat incurable diseases.

Who has been appointed to Senti Bio's Board of Directors?

Bryan Baum has been appointed to Senti Bio's Board of Directors, bringing valuable entrepreneurial and investment experience.

What potential does Senti Bio's Gene Circuit platform have?

The Gene Circuit platform aims to engineer cell therapies that can specifically target cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.

What companies has Bryan Baum previously invested in?

Bryan Baum has invested in notable companies such as SpaceX, Uber, Airbnb, and OpenAI among over 200 investments.

How can investors stay updated on Senti Bio?

Investors can visit Senti Bio's website, follow them on X and LinkedIn, and check their SEC filings for updates.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SNTI Insider Trading Activity

$SNTI insiders have traded $SNTI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY K LU (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,467 shares for an estimated $18,338 .

. KANYA RAJANGAM (Pres. & Chief Med. & Dev. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,479 shares for an estimated $6,074.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SNTI stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

8VC GP I, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SNTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNTI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Laidlaw & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SNTI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNTI forecast page.

$SNTI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNTI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SNTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Yale Jen from Laidlaw & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 06/06/2025

Full Release



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that it has appointed Bryan Baum to its Board of Directors.





Mr. Baum is a serial entrepreneur and investor and is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of K5 Global. His portfolio includes category-defining companies such as SpaceX, xAI, Anduril, Canva, Databricks, Grafana, OpenAI, and others. He has also founded and successfully exited multiple ventures.





Timothy Lu, M.D., Ph.D., Senti Bio’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Bryan to our Board of Directors. His keen insight and successful track record have equipped him with invaluable expertise on investing in and scaling successful companies that we believe will be a key asset to Senti as we continue to advance our programs. We look forward to leveraging his leadership and skillset to help propel Senti to fully realize the potential of our Gene Circuits.”





Mr. Baum added, “Senti’s engineering of Logic Gated cell therapies represents an exciting frontier with the potential to transform treatments for cancer indications not addressable by existing drugs. I am excited to work closely with the team to help execute on the development path forward and optimize value in the near and long term for all stakeholders.”





Mr. Baum also started 818 Tequila and previously founded and sold multiple companies including Parrot, a legal tech company using AI to accelerate workflows and depositions (sold to Filevine in 2025); Blue Vision Labs, a localization and mapping software company for self-driving cars (sold to Lyft in 2018); Operam, a data analytics and marketing insights company; and Represent.com, an e-commerce platform (sold to CustomInk in 2016). Mr. Baum has been an angel investor for over a decade and has personally made over 200 investments in companies such as Uber, Airbnb, Slack, Flexport, Carta, PillPack, and Sweetgreen.





Bryan was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, featured in Forbes 30 under 30, and is on the board of the Federal Drug Agents Foundation. Bryan studied Game Theory at Swarthmore College and Oxford University and was an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California.







About Senti Bio











Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline is comprised of cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.







Forward-Looking Statements











This press release and document contain certain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “forecast,” “seek,” “target” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations of Senti Bio’s management and assumptions, whether or not identified in this document, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding Senti Bio’s progress future results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Senti Bio. Many factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, (ii) changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Senti Bio operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Senti Bio’s business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, (iv) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in Senti Bio’s highly competitive industry, (v) risks relating to the uncertainty of any projected financial information with respect to Senti Bio, (vi) risks related to uncertainty in the timing or results of Senti Bio’s clinical trial start up, clinical studies, patient enrollment, and GMP manufacturing startup activities, (vii) Senti Bio’s dependence on third parties in connection with clinical trial startup, clinical studies, and GMP manufacturing activities, (viii) risks related to delays and other impacts from macroeconomic and geopolitical events, increasing rates of inflation and rising interest rates on business operations, (ix) risks related to the timing and utilization of the grant from CIRM, and (x) the success of any future research and development efforts by Senti Bio. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Senti Bio’s most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and other documents filed by Senti Bio from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. There may be additional risks that Senti Bio does not presently know, or that Senti Bio currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Senti Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Senti Bio’s assessments to change. Except as required by law, Senti Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.











Availability of Other Information About Senti Biosciences, Inc.











For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at





www.sentibio.com





or follow Senti Bio on





X





(@SentiBio) and





LinkedIn





(Senti Biosciences). Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website (





www.sentibio.com





), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on





X





and





LinkedIn





. The information that we post on our website or on





X





or





LinkedIn





could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







Investor Contact:







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





(908) 824-0775









SNTI@jtcir.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.