Senti Biosciences to Host Conference Call on SENTI-202 Phase 1 Clinical Data Ahead of AACR Annual Meeting

Senti Biosciences will discuss SENTI-202 Phase 1 clinical data during an upcoming conference call on April 28, 2025.

Senti Biosciences, Inc. announced it will hold a conference call and webcast on April 28, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss Phase 1 clinical data for its therapy SENTI-202, which targets certain cancer cells. The call will be led by CEO Timothy Lu and CMO Kanya Rajangam, and interested participants can join via phone or through the company's website. Senti Bio is focused on developing innovative cell and gene therapies using its Gene Circuit platform, aiming to enhance precision in treating patients with difficult diseases. The company is actively enrolling patients in its clinical trials and is advancing its preclinical research in various therapy modalities and diseases.

Potential Positives

Senti Biosciences will present new Phase 1 clinical data for its lead program, SENTI-202, at a major conference, highlighting its commitment to advancing innovative cancer therapies.

The conference call will be hosted by key executives, indicating the company's proactive approach in engaging with investors and stakeholders.

The lead program targets challenging liquid and solid tumors, potentially addressing significant unmet medical needs in oncology.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which could suggest uncertainty about the company's future performance and reliance on assumptions that may not materialize.

The mention of various risks and uncertainties, including regulatory changes and competitive pressures, may raise concerns about the company's stability and strategic direction.

The lack of detailed results or progress information about their SENTI-202 Phase 1 clinical trial could indicate underlying issues or slow development that might concern investors.

FAQ

What is the significance of the SENTI-202 Phase 1 clinical data?

The SENTI-202 Phase 1 clinical data represents key insights into Senti Bio's innovative cell therapy targeting cancer.

When will the conference call and webcast take place?

The conference call and webcast are scheduled for April 28, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET.

How can I access the webcast for the conference call?

You can access the webcast on Senti Bio's website under the Events section in the Investors area.

Who will be hosting the conference call?

The call will be hosted by Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, and Kanya Rajangam, MD, PhD, both leaders at Senti Bio.

What technologies does Senti Bio use in its therapies?

Senti Bio utilizes its proprietary Gene Circuit platform to develop next-generation cell and gene therapies.

$SNTI Insider Trading Activity

$SNTI insiders have traded $SNTI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY K LU (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,467 shares for an estimated $18,338 .

. KANYA RAJANGAM (Pres. & Chief Med. & Dev. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,479 shares for an estimated $6,074.

$SNTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SNTI stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTEL CORP removed 48,048 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,648

8VC GP I, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

Full Release



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that it will host a



conference call and webcast



to discuss the new SENTI-202 Phase 1 clinical data being presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.





The call will be hosted by Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Kanya Rajangam, MD, PhD, President, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer, of Senti Bio. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 524-8416 (domestic) or +1 (412) 902-1028 (international). The



webcast



will be accessible on the



Events



page under the



Investors



section of the Company’s website (



www.sentibio.com



) and will be archived for 90 days following the live event.







About Senti Bio











Senti Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging a synthetic biology platform called Gene Circuits to create therapies with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, spare healthy cells, increase specificity to target cells, and/or control the expression of drugs even after administration. Senti Bio’s wholly-owned pipeline is comprised of cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits work in both NK and T cell therapies. Senti Bio’s lead program SENTI-202, a first-in-class off-the-shelf Logic-Gated selective CD33 OR FLT3 NOT EMCN CAR NK cell therapy, is currently enrolling patients in a Phase I clinical trial. Additionally, Senti Bio has preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other cell and gene therapy modalities, diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.











Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains certain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “forecast,” “seek,” “target” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations of Senti Bio’s management and assumptions, whether or not identified in this document, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including the success of our future clinical development and ability to create shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Senti Bio. Many factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, (ii) changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Senti Bio operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Senti Bio’s business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, (iv) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in Senti Bio’s highly competitive industry, (v) risks relating to the uncertainty of any projected financial information with respect to Senti Bio, (vi) risks related to uncertainty in the timing or results of Senti Bio’s clinical trial initiation and the progress of clinical trials, patient enrollment, and GMP manufacturing activities, (vii) Senti Bio’s dependence on fourth parties in connection with clinical trial startup, clinical studies, and GMP manufacturing activities, (viii) risks related to delays and other impacts from macroeconomic and geopolitical events, increasing rates of inflation and rising interest rates on business operations, (ix) risks related to the timing and utilization of Senti Bio’s grant from CIRM and net proceeds of the PIPE financing, and (x) the success of any future research and development efforts by Senti Bio. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Senti Bio’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and other documents filed by Senti Bio from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. There may be additional risks that Senti Bio does not presently know, or that Senti Bio currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Senti Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Senti Bio’s assessments to change. Except as required by law, Senti Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Investor Contact:







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





(908) 824-0775







SNTI@jtcir.com





