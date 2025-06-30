Senti Biosciences CEO Timothy Lu Highlights Advancements in Gene Circuit Technology at Nasdaq’s Amplify Spotlight Series

Senti Biosciences discusses its Gene Circuit platform and SENTI-202 therapy advancements in Nasdaq's Amplify Spotlight Series.

Senti Biosciences, Inc. has announced that its CEO, Timothy Lu, participated in Nasdaq's Amplify Spotlight Series, where he discussed the company's proprietary Gene Circuit platform aimed at developing advanced cell and gene therapies for difficult liquid and solid tumors. The lead product, SENTI-202, is a first-in-class CAR NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells expressing CD33 or FLT3, while sparing healthy cells, and is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial with positive preliminary data. SENTI-202 has also received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for treating relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies such as acute myeloid leukemia. Senti Bio is focused on leveraging synthetic biology to engineer Gene Circuits that enhance the specificity and control of cancer therapies.

Participation of CEO Timothy Lu in Nasdaq's Amplify Spotlight Series, showcasing company leadership and commitment to transparency.

Introduction of SENTI-202, a first-in-class off-the-shelf CAR NK cell therapy targeting hematologic malignancies, which highlights the innovative capacity of the company's Gene Circuit platform.

Positive preliminary data from SENTI-202's Phase 1 clinical trial, indicating encouraging progress in the company's research and development efforts.

Granting of Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for SENTI-202 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, which may provide benefits in market exclusivity and incentivize further development.

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements, which indicate uncertainty about the company's future performance and may lead to investor skepticism.



Despite the positive preliminary data for SENTI-202, there are inherent risks associated with clinical trials, and the company does not guarantee future success based on these results.



The mention of potential delays and uncertainties related to clinical studies and regulatory approvals highlights operational risks that could affect the company’s progress.

What is Senti Bio's Gene Circuit platform?

Senti Bio's Gene Circuit platform is a proprietary technology designed to develop advanced cell and gene therapies targeting cancer and other diseases.

What is the purpose of SENTI-202?

SENTI-202 is designed to treat hematologic malignancies like AML by selectively targeting and eliminating cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.

What was recently granted to SENTI-202 by the FDA?

The FDA granted SENTI-202 Orphan Drug Designation for treating relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, including AML.

What type of clinical trial is SENTI-202 currently undergoing?

SENTI-202 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which is designed to assess its safety and efficacy.

How can I find more information about Senti Bio?

You can visit Senti Bio's website at www.sentibio.com or follow them on social media platforms like X and LinkedIn.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that



Timothy Lu, M.D., Ph.D. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer



recently participated in



Nasdaq's Amplify Spotlight Series



As part of the segment, Dr. Lu provided a corporate overview and highlighted how Senti is leveraging its proprietary Gene Circuit platform to develop next-generation cell and gene therapies for the treatment of challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. The Company’s lead program, SENTI-202, is a first-in-class off-the-shelf Logic Gated CD33 OR FLT3 NOT EMCN CAR NK cell therapy product candidate designed to selectively target and eliminate CD33 and/or FLT3-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as AML and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), while sparing healthy bone marrow cells. SENTI-202 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial (



NCT06325748



) and has demonstrated positive preliminary data. SENTI-202 was recently granted Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies including AML.





The Nasdaq Amplify Spotlight is now available



here



About Senti Bio







Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline is comprised of cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and document contain certain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “forecast,” “seek,” “target” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations of Senti Bio’s management and assumptions, whether or not identified in this document, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding Senti Bio’s progress future results from its clinical trials for SENTI-202; and the ability of any product candidate to perform in humans in a manner consistent with nonclinical, preclinical or previous clinical study data. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Senti Bio. Many factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, (ii) changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Senti Bio operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Senti Bio’s business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, (iv) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in Senti Bio’s highly competitive industry, (v) risks relating to the uncertainty of any projected financial information with respect to Senti Bio, (vi) risks related to uncertainty in the timing or results of Senti Bio’s clinical trial start up, clinical studies, patient enrollment, and GMP manufacturing startup activities, (vii) Senti Bio’s dependence on third parties in connection with clinical trial startup, clinical studies, and GMP manufacturing activities, (viii) risks related to delays and other impacts from macroeconomic and geopolitical events, increasing rates of inflation and rising interest rates on business operations, (ix) risks related to the timing and utilization of the grant from CIRM, and (x) the success of any future research and development efforts by Senti Bio. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Senti Bio’s most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and other documents filed by Senti Bio from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. There may be additional risks that Senti Bio does not presently know, or that Senti Bio currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Senti Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Senti Bio’s assessments to change. Except as required by law, Senti Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.











Availability of Other Information About Senti Biosciences, Inc.







For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at



www.sentibio.com



or follow Senti Bio on



X



(@SentiBio) and



LinkedIn



(Senti Biosciences). Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website (



www.sentibio.com



), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on



X



and



LinkedIn



. The information that we post on our website or on



X



or



LinkedIn



could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







Investor Contact:







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





(908) 824-0775







SNTI@jtcir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.