Senti Biosciences Announces Positive Data for SENTI-202 in Phase 1 Trial at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

Senti Bio reports positive preliminary data for SENTI-202, a CAR-NK therapy targeting hematologic malignancies, discussed by Dr. Kanya Rajangam.

Senti Biosciences, Inc. announced positive preliminary data from its SENTI-202 program, as discussed by Kanya Rajangam, MD, PhD, President and Chief Medical Officer, in a recent Virtual Investor segment. SENTI-202 is a first-in-class off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy targeting CD33 and FLT3 for treating relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The therapy is designed to selectively eliminate cancer cells while protecting healthy ones, using a unique combination of activating and inhibitory CARs and a calibrated-release IL-15 signal to enhance the therapy's effectiveness. Currently, Senti Bio is enrolling adult patients with eligible malignancies in a Phase 1 clinical trial, building on preclinical data that highlights the potential of its Logic Gated CAR-NK cell therapy in combating AML.

Potential Positives

Senti Bio announced additional positive preliminary data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of SENTI-202, highlighting progress in the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies.

SENTI-202 is presented as a potential first-in-class off-the-shelf therapy targeting AML and MDS, showcasing innovation in cancer treatment.

The investigational therapy has a unique mechanism that aims to selectively eliminate cancer cells while sparing healthy cells, potentially improving patient outcomes and safety.

Senti Bio is actively enrolling patients, signaling ongoing advancement in their clinical research and engagement with the medical community.

Potential Negatives

Phrases such as "potential first-in-class" and "designed to selectively target" indicate that SENTI-202 is still in the early stages of development and may face significant challenges before it can be proven effective in humans.

The press release emphasizes the uncertainty of clinical trial outcomes, acknowledging that actual results may differ from projections and could materialize later than anticipated.

Heavy reliance on third-party collaborations for critical processes such as clinical trials and GMP manufacturing raises concerns about potential delays and quality control issues that could affect the development timeline of SENTI-202.

FAQ

What is SENTI-202?

SENTI-202 is an investigational CAR-NK cell therapy targeting CD33 and/or FLT3 in relapsed/refractory hematologic cancers.

Who is Kanya Rajangam?

Kanya Rajangam, MD, PhD, is the President, Head of R&D, and Chief Medical Officer at Senti Bio.

What is the significance of SENTI-202's preliminary data?

The preliminary data indicates positive outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

How does SENTI-202 work?

SENTI-202 uses a Logic Gated approach to target and eliminate cancer cells while protecting healthy cells.

Where can I find more information about Senti Bio?

About SENTI-202







SENTI-202 is a First-in-Class Off-the-Shelf Logic Gated Selective CD33 OR FLT3 NOT EMCN CAR NK Cell Therapy product candidate designed to selectively target and eliminate CD33 and/or FLT3-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as AML and myelodysplastic syndrome (“MDS”), while sparing healthy bone marrow cells. SENTI-202 has three main components. First, SENTI-202 contains an OR GATE (providing a “kill” signal), which is an activating CAR that recognizes CD33 and/or FLT3. By targeting either or both of these antigens, SENTI-202 is designed to effectively kill both leukemic blasts and leukemia stem cells, which constitute a difficult-to-eradicate reservoir of AML disease. Second, SENTI-202 contains a NOT GATE (providing a “protect” signal), which is an inhibitory CAR that is designed to recognize healthy cells and protect those healthy cells from being killed, even if they were to express CD33 and/or FLT3, thus potentially widening the therapeutic window. Third, SENTI-202 contains calibrated-release IL-15 (providing an “enhance” signal), which is designed to significantly increase cell persistence, expansion and activity of both the CAR-NK cells and host immune cells. The NK cells used to manufacture SENTI-202 are sourced from selected healthy adult donors. Senti Bio is currently enrolling adult patients with R/R CD33 and/or FLT3-expressing heme malignancies in a Phase 1 clinical trial for SENTI-202, which can be a potential first-in-class allogeneic off-the-shelf treatment for AML/MDS patients.





Senti Bio has



published



SENTI-202 preclinical data demonstrating the potential of Logic Gated CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of AML.







About AML







AML is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow and is the most common type of acute leukemia in adults. It is estimated there were 20,800 new cases of AML in the United States in 2024. The five-year survival rate for these patients is approximately 30%. AML is currently treated with chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and/or allogeneic or autologous stem cell transplant. For patients with R/R AML, there are few treatment options and median overall survival is typically approximately five months.







About Senti Bio







Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline is comprised of cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.







