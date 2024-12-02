News & Insights

Senti Biosciences Advances with Key Financial and Strategic Moves

December 02, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Senti Biosciences ( (SNTI) ) has shared an announcement.

Senti Biosciences, a biotech company, entered a $47.6 million securities purchase agreement with accredited investors to issue Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and accompanying warrants for common stock. The preferred stock is convertible into common shares following stockholder approval. Additionally, Fran Schulz, a seasoned financial expert, was appointed to the board, bringing extensive experience in the biotechnology and life sciences sectors, enhancing the company’s strategic growth and innovation pursuits.

