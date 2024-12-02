Senti Biosciences Advances with Key Financial and Strategic Moves

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Senti Biosciences ( (SNTI) ) has shared an announcement.

Senti Biosciences, a biotech company, entered a $47.6 million securities purchase agreement with accredited investors to issue Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and accompanying warrants for common stock. The preferred stock is convertible into common shares following stockholder approval. Additionally, Fran Schulz, a seasoned financial expert, was appointed to the board, bringing extensive experience in the biotechnology and life sciences sectors, enhancing the company’s strategic growth and innovation pursuits.

See more insights into SNTI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.