Senti Bio price target raised to $12 from $10 at Chardan

Chardan analyst Geulah Livshits raised the firm’s price target on Senti Bio (SNTI) to $12 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported data and hosted a call to discuss initial results from the Phase 1 trial of its donor-derived logic-gated CARNK SENTI-202 in relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies. Having “digested the data in a bit more detail,” the firm increased its view of the probability of success for SENTI-202 to 35% from 25%, the analyst tells investors.

