Sensus Heathcare Surges 25% On Announcement Of Q4, FY23 Prel. Report

(RTTNews) - Stock of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) gained 25 percent on Tuesday after the announcement of its preliminary reports, in which the company expects to report revenue of more than $12 million for the fourth quarter and revenue of more than $23 million for fiscal year 2023.

Currently, Sensus Healthcare's stock is gaining 25.19 percent, to $3.33 over the previous close of $2.66 on a volume of 797,880 on the Nasdaq. It had traded between $1.79 and $9.32 in the past 52-week period.

The company plans to report the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on February 8.

