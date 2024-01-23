News & Insights

Sensus Healthcare: 2023 Revenue To Exceed $23 Mln - Quick Facts

January 23, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) reported preliminary results. The company expects to report revenue for the fourth quarter of more than $12 million, with full-year revenue expected to exceed $23 million.

"We are delighted to report a strong uptick in our business during the fourth quarter and to achieve our guidance to ship more than 60 SRT systems during 2023," said Joe Sardano, CEO of Sensus Healthcare.

The company plans to announce fourth quarter and full-year financial results and hold an investment community conference call after the close of the U.S. stock markets on February 8, 2024.

