Is Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is one of 1017 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRTS' full-year earnings has moved 24.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SRTS has moved about 173.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 11.9% on average. This means that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 63.4%.

The consensus estimate for Assembly Biosciences' current year EPS has increased 41.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 85 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.9% so far this year, so SRTS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Assembly Biosciences belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #48. The industry has moved +20.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Sensus Healthcare, Inc. and Assembly Biosciences. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

