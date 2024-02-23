Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Price Target Increased by 24.07% to 6.83

The average one-year price target for Sensus Healthcare (NasdaqCM:SRTS) has been revised to 6.83 / share. This is an increase of 24.07% from the prior estimate of 5.51 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.38% from the latest reported closing price of 4.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensus Healthcare. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRTS is 0.01%, a decrease of 15.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 3,033K shares. The put/call ratio of SRTS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 556K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 291K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing a decrease of 14.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTS by 32.31% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 207K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 177K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTS by 43.04% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 131K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing a decrease of 18.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTS by 92.65% over the last quarter.

Sensus Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted Directional Anisotropic Radiation Therapy (ART) and Brachytherapy utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.