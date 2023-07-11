Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Expands Global Base With New Pact

Sensus Healthcare SRTS, a medical device company focused on effective and non-invasive treatments, recently announced a strategic partnership with MIS Healthcare. Under this partnership, Sensus Healthcare will distribute its superficial radiation therapy (SRT) products in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Sensus Healthcare, expanding its market presence and opening up new opportunities in the region.

More on the Deal

The agreement includes the distribution of Sensus Healthcare's SRT-100, SRT-100+ and SRT-100 Vision systems, specifically designed for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids. With nearly 600 people being diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer each day in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the introduction of Sensus Healthcare's products offers a promising alternative treatment option that is non-invasive and painless.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Collaboration Expands SRTS' Market Reach

By joining forces with MIS Healthcare, SRTS gains increased exposure and access to a wider customer base. The partnership enables the company to tap MIS Healthcare's extensive network and strong relationships within the public and private healthcare sectors. This support will facilitate an effective market entry and further enhance the adoption of Sensus' innovative solutions.

Market Prospects

According to an IMARC Group report, theglobal marketfor non-melanoma skin cancer treatment is poised for significant growth in the coming years. The market reached a size of $535.4 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $725.7 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Several factors are driving the growth of this market. The increasing prevalence of skin cancer, along with a rise in the geriatric population worldwide, is contributing to market expansion.

There is also growing awareness among the general population regarding the available treatment options for non-melanoma skin cancer, which is fueling market growth. Compared to traditional therapies, superficial radiation therapy offers reduced side effects and can be administered using portable devices. These devices are also used for accurate and sensitive early diagnosis of skin lesions.

Technological advancements, such as the development of electronic brachytherapy, are acting as growth catalysts. Additionally, increased healthcare expenditures by individuals, government funding for clinical trials, and extensive research and development activities are anticipated to propel the market’s growth further.

Share Price Performance

In the past year, SRTS shares have plummeted 60.5% against the industry’s rise of 11.9%.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

