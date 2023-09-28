Sensus Healthcare Sells SRT-100+ System To Cape Cod Hospital

(RTTNews) - Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS), a company specializing in medical devices for effective and non-invasive treatments for cancer-related and non-cancer-related conditions, has announced the shipment of an SRT-100+ System to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

This marks the second time a hospital in Massachusetts has purchased this system, showing the continued success of Sensus SRT technology in treating skin cancer and drawing interest from community hospital oncology departments in the U.S. Northeast region.

Commenting on the sale, Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare, said, "More and more hospitals around the country are inquiring about SRT as they consider making non- invasive skin cancer treatments available in their communities. It is becoming increasingly commonplace for hospitals to treat a larger population suffering with cancer on an outpatient basis, and our SRT systems offer an ideal non-surgical, painless and cosmetically appealing option while also helping hospitals to improve resource utilization."

Additionally, the company will be showcasing its superficial radiotherapy products at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting from October 1 to 4 in San Diego.

