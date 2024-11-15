Sensus Healthcare price target raised to $14 from $12 at Maxim

Maxim raised the firm’s price target on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) to $14 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported significantly better-than-expected Q3 revenue, reflecting increased SRT system sales, which were largely driven by a higher number of systems sold to a large customer during the quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sensus has recently entered into several new Fair Deal Agreements, including a contract with Platinum Dermatology, and the firm is encouraged by these announcements as the Platinum agreement serves as evidence of management’s ability to attract large dermatology practices with its new placement program, Maxim adds.

