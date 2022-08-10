Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Sensus Healthcare is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$14m ÷ (US$56m - US$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Sensus Healthcare has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sensus Healthcare compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sensus Healthcare here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that Sensus Healthcare is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 30% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 259% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Sensus Healthcare has decreased current liabilities to 18% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Sensus Healthcare has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

In Conclusion...

Overall, Sensus Healthcare gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 162% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Sensus Healthcare does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

