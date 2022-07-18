Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Soars 8.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS shares soared 8.7% in the last trading session to close at $9.89. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. recorded a solid price appreciation driven by investors’ optimism surrounding strong financial prospects of the stock. Going by a Defense World article of Jul 14, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter. The article also says that a number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also increased their holdings of the business indicating potential upside. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sensus Healthcare, Inc.’s second-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $10.28 million, indicating a 89.6% improvement year over year.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1000%. Revenues are expected to be $10.28 million, up 89.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Sensus Healthcare, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SRTS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, Treace Medical Concepts TMCI, finished the last trading session 0.4% higher at $16.27. TMCI has returned 19.3% over the past month.

For Treace Medical Concepts , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.21. This represents a change of -110% from what the company reported a year ago. Treace Medical Concepts currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.