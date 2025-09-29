Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) was up +2.26% at $3.17. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.48%.

The stock of company has fallen by 8.55% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, down 271.43% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.64 million, indicating a 47.51% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.43 per share and a revenue of $26.34 million, indicating changes of -204.88% and -37%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 62.26% lower. As of now, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.