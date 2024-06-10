Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) ended the recent trading session at $5.48, demonstrating a -0.54% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.16% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.87 million, reflecting a 51.66% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

SRTS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $34.28 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +866.67% and +40.46%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 262.5% higher. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Sensus Healthcare, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.49.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

