Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Stock Moves 1.91%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) closed at $4.80, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.28% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 90% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.8 million, down 4.76% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.11 per share and a revenue of $41.95 million, indicating changes of -73.17% and +0.34%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 26.87.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 175, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

