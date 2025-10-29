Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Stock Moves -1.83%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) closed at $3.21, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

The company's stock has climbed by 4.14% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 7.99% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, down 271.43% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.64 million, indicating a 47.51% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.43 per share and a revenue of $26.34 million, indicating changes of -204.88% and -37%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

