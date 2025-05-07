Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) reached $4.22, with a -0.47% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

The company's stock has dropped by 7.22% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 15, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.04, reflecting a 71.43% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.27 million, showing a 31.8% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $43.45 million, signifying shifts of -29.27% and +3.93%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Sensus Healthcare, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.35.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

