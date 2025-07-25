Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) closed at $5.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.48% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 17.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.01, indicating a 90% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.8 million, indicating a 4.76% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.11 per share and a revenue of $41.95 million, signifying shifts of -73.17% and +0.34%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.12, which means Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

