Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) closed at $4.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 9.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.04, marking a 71.43% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.27 million, indicating a 31.8% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $43.45 million, representing changes of -29.27% and +3.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.31% lower within the past month. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.6.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

