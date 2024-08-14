Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. SRTS recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

SRTS has rallied 7.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests SRTS could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider SRTS's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting SRTS on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

