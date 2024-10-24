Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) ending at $6.44, denoting a +1.58% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.47%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 77.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.84 million, up 49.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.36 per share and a revenue of $36.98 million, representing changes of +1100% and +51.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.83.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.