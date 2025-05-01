Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) standing at $4.33, reflecting a +0.7% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.21%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 71.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.27 million, down 31.8% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $43.45 million, signifying shifts of -29.27% and +3.93%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.31% lower. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.18.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS)

