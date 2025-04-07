Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) closed at $4.48, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.91%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

The company's stock has dropped by 3.04% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 10.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.86%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.93 million, indicating a 25.61% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.33 per share and a revenue of $41.82 million, indicating changes of -19.51% and +0.03%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.72 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.48.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.