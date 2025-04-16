Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) reached $4.72, with a +1.51% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.07%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 1.9% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 7.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.04, signifying a 71.43% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.27 million, down 31.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $43.45 million, demonstrating changes of -29.27% and +3.93%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 12.31% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.5.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.