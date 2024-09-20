Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.80, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

The company's stock has dropped by 12.83% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.02, indicating a 77.78% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.84 million, up 49.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $36.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +1100% and +51.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.51, so one might conclude that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

