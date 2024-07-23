Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) standing at $6.42, reflecting a -0.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.

The the stock of company has risen by 30.04% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.03, marking a 250% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7 million, up 54.53% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.30 per share and a revenue of $34.93 million, indicating changes of +900% and +43.13%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.45% upward. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.31.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

