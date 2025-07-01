Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) closed at $4.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.42% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 1.66%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 90%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.8 million, indicating a 4.76% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.11 per share and a revenue of $41.95 million, signifying shifts of -73.17% and +0.34%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.09. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.15 of its industry.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS)

