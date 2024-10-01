Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) ended the recent trading session at $5.90, demonstrating a +1.72% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.02, signifying a 77.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.84 million, up 49.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.36 per share and a revenue of $36.98 million, representing changes of +1100% and +51.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.11. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.63.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

