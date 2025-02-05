SENSUS HEALTHCARE Earnings Results: $SRTS Reports Quarterly Earnings

SENSUS HEALTHCARE ($SRTS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, missing estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $13,070,000, beating estimates of $11,062,104 by $2,007,896.
SENSUS HEALTHCARE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of SENSUS HEALTHCARE stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 258,791 shares (+573.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,500,987
- MORGAN STANLEY added 149,028 shares (+411.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $864,362
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 123,025 shares (+73.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $713,545
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 80,500 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $466,900
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 56,723 shares (+289.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $328,993
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 56,463 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $327,485
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 45,774 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $265,489
