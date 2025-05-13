SENSUS HEALTHCARE Earnings Preview: Recent $SRTS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SENSUS HEALTHCARE ($SRTS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,379,088 and earnings of $0.03 per share.

SENSUS HEALTHCARE Insider Trading Activity

SENSUS HEALTHCARE insiders have traded $SRTS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SARDANO (PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $5,950

JAVIER RAMPOLLA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 501 shares for an estimated $2,980

SENSUS HEALTHCARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of SENSUS HEALTHCARE stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SENSUS HEALTHCARE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRTS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

