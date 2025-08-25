Senstar Technologies Corporation Reports Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Senstar Technologies Corporation (SNT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.22 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $0.49 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.1% to $9.65 million from $8.31 million last year.

Senstar Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.22 Mln. vs. $0.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $9.65 Mln vs. $8.31 Mln last year.

