News & Insights

TEL

Sensor maker TE Connectivity shifts jurisdiction to Ireland

March 18, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

Written by Aishwarya Jain for Reuters ->

Adds details in paras 2,3

March 18 (Reuters) - Sensor maker TE Connectivity TEL.N said on Monday it would change its jurisdiction of incorporation to Ireland from Switzerland and plans to merge with its Ireland unit.

The company's registered shares currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange will be delisted and canceled. The ordinary shares of its subsidiary TE Connectivity Ireland received as part of the merger will be listed and traded on the NYSE.

The merger is subject to approval from shareholders.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Aishwarya.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.