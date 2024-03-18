Sensor maker TE Connectivity shifts jurisdiction to Ireland

Adds details in paras 2,3

March 18 (Reuters) - Sensor maker TE Connectivity TEL.N said on Monday it would change its jurisdiction of incorporation to Ireland from Switzerland and plans to merge with its Ireland unit.

The company's registered shares currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange will be delisted and canceled. The ordinary shares of its subsidiary TE Connectivity Ireland received as part of the merger will be listed and traded on the NYSE.

The merger is subject to approval from shareholders.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

