Sensor maker Focus Universal discloses updated financial results ahead of $10 million Nasdaq IPO

Focus Universal, which is developing smart home sensors, reported financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, in an amendment filed with the SEC on Monday. The company originally filed to uplist to the Nasdaq in July 2019, and in October it set terms for the offering and added The Benchmark Company as the sole bookrunner.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, revenue increased 4x to $1 million. Gross margin narrowed 32 points to 24%. EBITDA loss doubled to -$1.4 million while EBITDA margin improved to -143%. Operating cash flow stayed flat at -$1 million.



The Ontario, CA-based company plans to raise $10 million by offering 2 million shares at a price range of $4 to $6. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Focus Universal would command a market value of $215 million. It is currently listed on the OTCQB (Ticker: FCUV) and last traded in August at $5 per share.



Focus Universal was founded in 2012 and booked $1 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FCUV.







