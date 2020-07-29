Sensor maker AMS guides for strong demand from smartphone makers in Q3

VIENNA, July 29 (Reuters) - Sensor specialist AMS AG AMS.S, which just closed the takeover of Germany's Osram OSRn.DE, said it expects its third-quarter revenues to grow around 20% versus the second quarter as demand from smartphone makers remains strong despite the pandemic.

Revenue came in at $460.3 million and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached $90.1 million in the three months through June, the Austrian group said.

The adjusted EBIT Margin was at 20%.

AMS, generating a large chunk of its revenue with sensors for Apple's AAPL.O iPhones, had guided for an adjusted EBIT margin of 17-20% and revenue of $440-480 million.

It expects third-quarter revenues to come in between $530-570 million.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

