US Markets
AMS

Sensor maker AMS guides for strong demand from smartphone makers in Q3

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Sensor specialist AMS AG, which just closed the takeover of Germany's Osram, said it expects its third-quarter revenues to grow around 20% versus the second quarter as demand from smartphone makers remains strong despite the pandemic.

VIENNA, July 29 (Reuters) - Sensor specialist AMS AG AMS.S, which just closed the takeover of Germany's Osram OSRn.DE, said it expects its third-quarter revenues to grow around 20% versus the second quarter as demand from smartphone makers remains strong despite the pandemic.

Revenue came in at $460.3 million and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached $90.1 million in the three months through June, the Austrian group said.

The adjusted EBIT Margin was at 20%.

AMS, generating a large chunk of its revenue with sensors for Apple's AAPL.O iPhones, had guided for an adjusted EBIT margin of 17-20% and revenue of $440-480 million.

It expects third-quarter revenues to come in between $530-570 million.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 1650 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMS AAPL INTC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular