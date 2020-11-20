Focus Universal, which is developing smart home sensors, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday, citing market conditions. It had filed to raise $10 million by offering 2 million shares at a price range of $4 to $6. The company's shares are currently listed on the OTCQB (FCUV).



The Ontario, CA-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $1 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FCUV. The Benchmark Company was set to be the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Sensor developer Focus Universal withdraws $10 million Nasdaq uplisting originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



