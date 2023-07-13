Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon planning job cuts - The Guardian

News & Insights

July 13, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by Anchal Rana and Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

July 13 (Reuters) - Haleon HLN.L, the world's biggest standalone consumer health business, is planning to cut hundreds of roles in the UK and potentially thousands worldwide, the Guardian reported on Thursday.

The company behind the Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers was spun off from GSK GSK.L last year and has more than 24,000 staff globally.

Staff were informed about the redundancies this week in a series of meetings and a consultation process, which started on Wednesday, would close on Aug. 25, the report said.

Those who are laid off are expected to leave Haleon in September, according to the report.

Haleon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

