Sensirion Holding (SIX:SENS) Price Target Decreased by 13.01% to 86.96

The average one-year price target for Sensirion Holding (SIX:SENS) has been revised to 86.96 / share. This is an decrease of 13.01% from the prior estimate of 99.96 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 74.74 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.34% from the latest reported closing price of 77.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensirion Holding. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SENS is 0.12%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 891K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 165K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 132K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 7.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 81K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 1.61% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 73K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 13.62% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 57K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 59.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 130.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.