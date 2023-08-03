Sensirion Holding (SIX:SENS) Price Target Decreased by 12.89% to 99.96

The average one-year price target for Sensirion Holding (SIX:SENS) has been revised to 99.96 / share. This is an decrease of 12.89% from the prior estimate of 114.75 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 77.77 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.01% from the latest reported closing price of 76.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensirion Holding. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SENS is 0.12%, a decrease of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 878K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 165K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 132K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 7.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 78K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 4.79% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 73K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 13.62% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 45K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 2.81% over the last quarter.

