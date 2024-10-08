News & Insights

SensiML Partners Efabless To Drive Open-Source Edge AI Innovation By Reducing Complexity And Cost

October 08, 2024

(RTTNews) - SensiML Corp., a leader in AI software for IoT and a subsidiary of QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK), announced Tuesday a strategic partnership with Efabless, a pioneer in custom semiconductor SoC development.

This partnership makes developing advanced AI-driven solutions accessible by reducing the complexity and cost of designing both hardware and AI models for edge IoT applications.

"By combining our strengths, our combined open-source solution will allow engineers to develop their AI workload and custom SoC in unison, empowering them to innovate and optimize intelligent IoT devices well beyond what is possible with stock hardware and general-purpose AI frameworks," said Chris Rogers, CEO of SensiML.

Together, SensiML and Efabless aim to simplify and accelerate this process by delivering fully open-source, customizable solutions designed to unlock the potential of intelligent IoT devices.

