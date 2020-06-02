Sensient To Sell Its Inkjet Ink Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT), a global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients, has agreed to sell 100% of its shares of Sensient Imaging Technologies and certain other assets related to the production of inks to Sun Chemical and its parent company, DIC Corp. The deal is anticipated to be finalized in the second quarter of 2020.

"As announced last year, the sale of the inkjet ink business will strengthen our focus on our core businesses," said Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.