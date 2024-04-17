Sensient Technologies (SXT) Price Target Increased by 6.47% to 75.48

The average one-year price target for Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) has been revised to 75.48 / share. This is an increase of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 70.89 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 81.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.54% from the latest reported closing price of 68.28 / share.

Sensient Technologies Declares $0.41 Dividend

On January 19, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2024 received the payment on March 1, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $68.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.30%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensient Technologies. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXT is -4.99%, a decrease of 2,994.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.22% to 45,192K shares. The put/call ratio of SXT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Winder Pte. holds 6,305K shares representing 14.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,826K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,853K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,468K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,571K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,688K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares, representing an increase of 17.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 24.50% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,575K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares, representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Sensient Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient's customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

